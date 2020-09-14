Sign up
Photo 1364
Alright for Ducks
They didn't seem to mind today's weather.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4345
photos
154
followers
41
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th September 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
