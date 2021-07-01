Previous
Channerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1608

Channerwick

A busy day travelling up and down the South Mainland of Shetland as wedding preparations intensify. Channerwick looking good as I headed to the airport this lunchtime.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

