Photo 1608
Channerwick
A busy day travelling up and down the South Mainland of Shetland as wedding preparations intensify. Channerwick looking good as I headed to the airport this lunchtime.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5271
photos
190
followers
50
following
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
