East Over Sandwick
East Over Sandwick

Looking east over the village this morning. Definite Autumn feel to the air today with clouds scurrying through all day.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

