Photo 1645
Mousa
Looking from the Park Road in Sandwick towards Mousa.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2021 6:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
