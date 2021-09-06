Sign up
Photo 1664
Channerwick Ruins
Time and Tide have taken their toll on the buildings at the head of the Channerwick beach. While these buildings have never been occupied in my 40 years in Shetland they were in far better condition when I first came across them.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th September 2021 12:32pm
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
