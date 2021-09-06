Previous
Channerwick Ruins by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1664

Channerwick Ruins

Time and Tide have taken their toll on the buildings at the head of the Channerwick beach. While these buildings have never been occupied in my 40 years in Shetland they were in far better condition when I first came across them.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

