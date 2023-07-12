Sign up
Photo 1773
Cunningsburgh Marina
A bit of rain about today in heavy showers.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th July 2023 1:21pm
Tags
marina
,
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
