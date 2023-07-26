Sign up
Photo 1774
Rainbow
A quick snap of a rainbow on the way to the local shop this morning. The good and bad thing about the shop is that it takes about a minute to walk there. As a result I’m not organised enough and have been known to visit 4 or 5 times a day.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2023 8:13am
Tags
rainbow
,
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Corinne C
ace
Superb
July 26th, 2023
