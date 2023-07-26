Previous
Rainbow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1774

Rainbow

A quick snap of a rainbow on the way to the local shop this morning. The good and bad thing about the shop is that it takes about a minute to walk there. As a result I’m not organised enough and have been known to visit 4 or 5 times a day.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Corinne C
Superb
July 26th, 2023  
