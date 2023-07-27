Sign up
Unloading
This qualifies as a South Mainland photo as the Good Shepherd has to travel 25 miles from Fair Isle and then another 25 miles up the east of the South Mainland of Shetland to get to Lerwick to unload the car.
27th July 2023
Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th July 2023 10:37am
Tags
shetland
,
fairisle
,
lerwick
,
goodshepherd
