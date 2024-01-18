Previous
Snow's Here by lifeat60degrees
Snow's Here

A view of Victoria House and Rocklynn which I also posted on the 13th.
https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/365/2024-01-13
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Wonderful wintery scene! The tall brown grasses really add flavor to it.
January 18th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
looking like winter out there
January 18th, 2024  
