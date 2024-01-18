Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1876
Snow's Here
A view of Victoria House and Rocklynn which I also posted on the 13th.
https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/365/2024-01-13
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6762
photos
158
followers
40
following
513% complete
View this month »
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
Latest from all albums
3229
1874
1875
3230
165
1876
3231
166
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th January 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
victoriahopuse
,
rocklynn
Linda Godwin
Wonderful wintery scene! The tall brown grasses really add flavor to it.
January 18th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
looking like winter out there
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close