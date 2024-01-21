Sign up
Previous
Photo 1878
Hoswick Bay
A walk into the wind along this stretch of coast this morning but easy conditions underfoot.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st January 2024 10:15am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
