Photo 1919
Looking Down on Stove
Looking down on our area of the village.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1919
3300
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th March 2024 9:56am
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
