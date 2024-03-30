Previous
Stove, Sandwick by lifeat60degrees
Stove, Sandwick

A lovely day of weather with most of it spent in the garden. Out for an afternoon walk up the hill road and looking down on our area of the village.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Karen ace
Wonderful view - very interesting to see the houses and road. I see exactly two cars on the road.
March 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful view, love it 🐣😊
March 30th, 2024  
