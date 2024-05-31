Sign up
Seggi-flooer
Yellow Flag or Yellow Iris is the more common name but Seggi-flooers they are here. They have flowered in abundance these las few days.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
31st May 2024 6:58pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
,
seggi
