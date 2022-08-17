Sign up
28 / 365
Wheatear
It looks like the Wheatear's have had a good summer given the number of young birds along the coast at Sumburgh today.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5853
photos
169
followers
43
following
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
2709
26
2710
2711
27
2712
28
2713
Views
7
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th August 2022 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sumburgh
