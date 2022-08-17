Previous
Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
28 / 365

Wheatear

It looks like the Wheatear's have had a good summer given the number of young birds along the coast at Sumburgh today.
17th August 2022

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980
