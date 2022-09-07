Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
37 / 365
Wheatear
Wheatear's are always around the last of the summer migrants to arrive and also one of the last to leave. Once they go I consider summer and, to be honest, Autumn gone.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5883
photos
167
followers
44
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Latest from all albums
2729
2730
36
2731
2732
2733
37
2734
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
7th September 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely capture.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close