Previous
Next
Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
37 / 365

Wheatear

Wheatear's are always around the last of the summer migrants to arrive and also one of the last to leave. Once they go I consider summer and, to be honest, Autumn gone.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely capture.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise