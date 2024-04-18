Sign up
Previous
198 / 365
Group Huddle
Guillemots on the cliff at Sumburgh Head this morning.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th April 2024 9:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
guillemot
,
sumburgh
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
April 18th, 2024
