Group Huddle by lifeat60degrees
198 / 365

Group Huddle

Guillemots on the cliff at Sumburgh Head this morning.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
April 18th, 2024  
