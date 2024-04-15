Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
Sentry Post
Pied Wagtail on a good look-out post along the burn this afternoon.
I think there are a couple of pairs nesting in the area.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6957
photos
149
followers
39
following
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
15th April 2024 1:32pm
Tags
wagtail
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
