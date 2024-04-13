Sign up
196 / 365
Garden Invasion
Lesser Celandine have found a good spot in the garden and I'm not complaining. My neighbour would prefer if I mowed over but there is no chance of that.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
celandine
,
sandwick
