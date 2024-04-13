Previous
Garden Invasion by lifeat60degrees
Garden Invasion

Lesser Celandine have found a good spot in the garden and I'm not complaining. My neighbour would prefer if I mowed over but there is no chance of that.
Richard Lewis

Photo Details

