38 / 365
Stonechat
There was, apparently, a huge influx of migrant birds overnight. No doubt including this young looking stonechat. Described as a "Scarce migrant and very rare breeding resident" in my Shetland book bird.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th September 2022 8:11am
Tags
shetland
,
stonechat
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
