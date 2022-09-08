Previous
Next
Stonechat by lifeat60degrees
38 / 365

Stonechat

There was, apparently, a huge influx of migrant birds overnight. No doubt including this young looking stonechat. Described as a "Scarce migrant and very rare breeding resident" in my Shetland book bird.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise