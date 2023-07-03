Sign up
113 / 365
Mother of Thyme
Plenty colour on a walk around the Lerwick coast.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
thyme
,
shetland
,
lerwick
