Previous
147 / 365
Hooded Crow
This Hooded Crow was not happy that I was in the area of a couple of dead fish that had been washed up and he and other Hoodies and Ravens were fighting over.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th November 2023 10:30am
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoodedcrow
