Mute Swans by lifeat60degrees
Mute Swans

Not unusual to see Mute Swans in Shetland but until last year I had never seem them in this bay in over 40 years in the village.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
