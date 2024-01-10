Sign up
161 / 365
Mute Swans
Not unusual to see Mute Swans in Shetland but until last year I had never seem them in this bay in over 40 years in the village.
10th January 2024
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6739
photos
157
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th January 2024 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
