Sleepy Ducks by lifeat60degrees
162 / 365

Sleepy Ducks

No chance of any action shots of Shelduck today. Slept for the whole hour we were parked.
29 Species in total today but nothing out of the ordinary but in addition to the Shelduck saw Goldeneye for the first time this year.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

