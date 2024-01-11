Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Sleepy Ducks
No chance of any action shots of Shelduck today. Slept for the whole hour we were parked.
29 Species in total today but nothing out of the ordinary but in addition to the Shelduck saw Goldeneye for the first time this year.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
mallard
,
shetland
,
shelduck
,
boddan
