163 / 365
The Look
I have always thought the Herring Gull looks fierce no matter what they are doing.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th January 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
,
herringgull
Issi Bannerman
Yep, quite the angry face!
January 12th, 2024
