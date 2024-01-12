Previous
The Look by lifeat60degrees
163 / 365

The Look

I have always thought the Herring Gull looks fierce no matter what they are doing.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
44% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Yep, quite the angry face!
January 12th, 2024  
