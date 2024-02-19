Sign up
175 / 365
One Amongst Many
While watching around 40 Turnstone feeding in the seaweed at Westvoe I noticed an intruding Purple Sandpiper. Not unusual to see a "Purp" but there is usually more than one.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
sumburgh
westvoe
purp
Suzanne
Great shot
February 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fab
February 19th, 2024
