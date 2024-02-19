Previous
One Amongst Many by lifeat60degrees
One Amongst Many

While watching around 40 Turnstone feeding in the seaweed at Westvoe I noticed an intruding Purple Sandpiper. Not unusual to see a "Purp" but there is usually more than one.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Great shot
February 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 19th, 2024  
