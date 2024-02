First Appearence

The earliest I've seen Celandine's showing a hint of yellow is 8th February which was 2 years ago and the latest is 9th March so this year is more or less in the middle. There doesn't seem to be any significance as to what it brings to the summer but I do think it reflects on the winter we have had.

This particular plant is always the first I see and is not the most sheltered. Given how many plants are in leaf it does look like being a good year for them.