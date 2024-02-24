Previous
Fulmar by lifeat60degrees
177 / 365

Fulmar

Masses of them gliding about the cliffs at Sumburgh Head today.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
48% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Superb detail…
February 24th, 2024  
