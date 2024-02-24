Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Fulmar
Masses of them gliding about the cliffs at Sumburgh Head today.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
fulmar
,
sumburgh
Beverley
ace
Superb detail…
February 24th, 2024
