Previous
Oystercatcher by lifeat60degrees
178 / 365

Oystercatcher

Or Shalders as most folk call them here. While most depart over the winter there are always some about but they are back in big numbers again. I was reading this week that while the average age of one is 12 years the oldest ringed bird was 41.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise