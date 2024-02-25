Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
178 / 365
Oystercatcher
Or Shalders as most folk call them here. While most depart over the winter there are always some about but they are back in big numbers again. I was reading this week that while the average age of one is 12 years the oldest ringed bird was 41.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6850
photos
155
followers
39
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
3267
1133
1902
3268
177
1903
3269
178
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th February 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
,
shalder
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close