Curlew by lifeat60degrees
Curlew

Seeing many more of them these days. While they are always visible there are far more at the moment.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great pic
February 17th, 2024  
