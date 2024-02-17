Sign up
174 / 365
Curlew
Seeing many more of them these days. While they are always visible there are far more at the moment.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
February 17th, 2024
