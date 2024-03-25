Sign up
186 / 365
Goldcrest
I saw a few Goldcrest yesterday but they were amongst some very thick undergrowth. Same this morning but this one popped out very briefly.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
goldcrest
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Joan Robillard
Good capture
March 25th, 2024
