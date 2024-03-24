Sign up
185 / 365
ChiffChaff
This Chiffchaff was teasing me today as he was proving very difficult to get a sharp photo but kept flitting about.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6906
photos
151
followers
38
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th March 2024 4:06pm
Tags
shetland
,
chiffchaff
,
sandwick
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Very nice shot
I love the name of this little guy.
Learned about it via the Scotland outdoors podcast.
March 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb image
March 24th, 2024
