ChiffChaff by lifeat60degrees
ChiffChaff

This Chiffchaff was teasing me today as he was proving very difficult to get a sharp photo but kept flitting about.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Very nice shot
I love the name of this little guy.
Learned about it via the Scotland outdoors podcast.
March 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb image
March 24th, 2024  
