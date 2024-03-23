Sign up
184 / 365
Spring Gowth
A burst of sunlight hitting the new growth along the burn this morning.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6903
photos
151
followers
38
following
50% complete
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
183
1916
3294
1139
3295
184
3296
1140
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
23rd March 2024 8:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
