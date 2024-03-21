Sign up
183 / 365
Coprinaceae
Not seen these in this particular part before. I'm sure whoever burns them back will be out soon but they always come back.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
,
coprinaceae
