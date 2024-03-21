Previous
Coprinaceae by lifeat60degrees
183 / 365

Coprinaceae

Not seen these in this particular part before. I'm sure whoever burns them back will be out soon but they always come back.
21st March 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
