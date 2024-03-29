Sign up
188 / 365
Speaking Terms
It would appear that the Turnstone and Purple Sandpiper are not on speaking terms.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th March 2024 3:48pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandpiper
,
turnstone
,
lerwick
