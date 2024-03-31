Previous
Departing Heron by lifeat60degrees
Departing Heron

He saw me before I saw him and off he went.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Karen ace
Still a lovely capture - he looks great in flight. Wonderful grey and black colouring.
March 31st, 2024  
