Previous
189 / 365
Departing Heron
He saw me before I saw him and off he went.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6923
photos
151
followers
38
following
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
3302
188
1921
1922
3303
1923
3304
189
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
31st March 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
heron
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Karen
ace
Still a lovely capture - he looks great in flight. Wonderful grey and black colouring.
March 31st, 2024
