Pipit Time by lifeat60degrees
190 / 365

Pipit Time

All sorts of Pipits are back in good numbers for the season.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson ace
Cute - and it looks like pussy willow too!
April 1st, 2024  
