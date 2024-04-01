Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Pipit Time
All sorts of Pipits are back in good numbers for the season.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6926
photos
151
followers
38
following
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Judith Johnson
ace
Cute - and it looks like pussy willow too!
April 1st, 2024
