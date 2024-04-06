Sign up
Marsh Marigold
First Marsh MArigold of the year in a ditch that desoite the relative shelter was still attracting quite a lot of wind.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6935
photos
150
followers
38
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th April 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
marigold
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
