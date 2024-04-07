Sign up
192 / 365
Sitting Pretty
Oystercatcher keeping an eye on me as I walked by this morning. This wont be its nest site, at least I hope not, as it is very near the shore line which can be very rough.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sumburgh
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 7th, 2024
