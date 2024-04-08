Sign up
193 / 365
Hooded Crow
I spent about half an hour sitting in the car watching this Hooded Crow feeding on shells. It was amazing to watch as it would fly up and drop the shell on the pier until it broke to allow it to eat the contents.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th April 2024 3:51pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
hoodedcrow
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 10th, 2024
