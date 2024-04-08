Previous
Next
Hooded Crow by lifeat60degrees
193 / 365

Hooded Crow

I spent about half an hour sitting in the car watching this Hooded Crow feeding on shells. It was amazing to watch as it would fly up and drop the shell on the pier until it broke to allow it to eat the contents.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise