Grey on grey on grey by ljmanning
61 / 365

Grey on grey on grey

Today’s old barn is brought to you by March and the colour grey.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's such a pretty winter scene! I like it.
March 3rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
And there sure is a lot of that (grey). Like the way you've shown it as a positive.
March 3rd, 2021  
