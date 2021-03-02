Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
61 / 365
Grey on grey on grey
Today’s old barn is brought to you by March and the colour grey.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and when I have time to...
73
photos
39
followers
73
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
56
57
11
58
12
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
2nd March 2021 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barn
,
field
,
farm
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's such a pretty winter scene! I like it.
March 3rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
And there sure is a lot of that (grey). Like the way you've shown it as a positive.
March 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close