221 / 365
High-wire act
For the black and white challenge - decisive moment. “Run or stay?” says the squirrel. “Left or right?”
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
365
SM-G950W
Taken
9th August 2021 7:38pm
b&w
squirrel
wires
black-white
bw-64
marlboromaam (Mags)
They are amazing trapeze artists! Nice capture.
August 10th, 2021
Faye Turner
Great find and capture
August 10th, 2021
