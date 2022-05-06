Previous
Handsome devil by ljmanning
Photo 491

Handsome devil

The Rose-breasted Grosbeaks make my heart sing. They are so beautiful! We usually see them on their way through in the spring, and a couple of times a pair has stayed and nested here. Fingers crossed for this year!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Wow! He's a beaut and then some!
May 7th, 2022  
