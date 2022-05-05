Sign up
Photo 490
Such a poser
Sweet red robin showing off.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
623
photos
130
followers
139
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th May 2022 11:31am
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
LOL! Great shot!
May 6th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's quite pleased with himself!
May 6th, 2022
