Previous
Next
Spring Awakening by ljmanning
Photo 510

Spring Awakening

The unfurling leaves of a Staghorn Sumac.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How hairy and lovely! =)
May 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise