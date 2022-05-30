Previous
Downy Woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 515

Downy Woodpecker

A young female I think. Possibly one of this year’s babies?
30th May 2022 30th May 22

LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Pretty pic
May 31st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot of the woodpecker!
May 31st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice diagonal and sharp woodpecker
May 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very nicely focused
May 31st, 2022  
