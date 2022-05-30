Sign up
Photo 515
Downy Woodpecker
A young female I think. Possibly one of this year’s babies?
Thanks so much for every visit, comment and fav. I appreciate them all.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th May 2022 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
Pretty pic
May 31st, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot of the woodpecker!
May 31st, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice diagonal and sharp woodpecker
May 31st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very nicely focused
May 31st, 2022
