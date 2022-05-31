Previous
Next
Baptisia australis by ljmanning
Photo 516

Baptisia australis

More commonly known as False Indigo or Wild Indigo. You can make dye from the flowers and tea from the leaves.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty and useful! flower!
June 1st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 1st, 2022  
GaryW
Great contrast of colors.
June 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Beautiful close-up
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise