Photo 516
Baptisia australis
More commonly known as False Indigo or Wild Indigo. You can make dye from the flowers and tea from the leaves.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
654
photos
130
followers
139
following
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
136
512
137
513
514
515
138
516
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
31st May 2022 6:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
garden
indigo
baptisia
Ann H. LeFevre
Pretty and useful! flower!
June 1st, 2022
Peter Dulis
Sweet
June 1st, 2022
GaryW
Great contrast of colors.
June 1st, 2022
Corinne C
Beautiful
June 1st, 2022
Milanie
Beautiful close-up
June 1st, 2022
