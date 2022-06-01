Sign up
Photo 517
Dame’s Rocket in the woods
With a little faffing. It smells heavenly too.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
flowers
,
wildflowers
,
dames-rocket
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot! Nice colors.
June 2nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sweet environmental capture
June 2nd, 2022
