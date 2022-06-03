Sign up
Photo 519
Freeze mister!
Little bugger seemed to think holding still made him invisible. And then he zipped up that wall like Spiderman.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
657
photos
129
followers
139
following
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
eastern-chipmunk
GaryW
Great shot! They are so fast!
June 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
June 4th, 2022
