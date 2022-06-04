Previous
Next
Overhead fungus by ljmanning
Photo 520

Overhead fungus

You can get a cool perspective when it’s growing halfway up a tree trunk.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great pov!
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise