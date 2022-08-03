Previous
Next
Blue Doris by ljmanning
Photo 580

Blue Doris

A couple more from yesterday’s outing to the conservatory.
This is a Blue Doris, found from Mexico to Bolivia. These longwing butterflies have a “graceful and persistent” flight, as they flutter their wings very slowly.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Gorgeous sitting on the flower! Quite the contrast.
August 4th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like all the colors
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise