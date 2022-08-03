Sign up
Photo 580
Blue Doris
A couple more from yesterday’s outing to the conservatory.
This is a Blue Doris, found from Mexico to Bolivia. These longwing butterflies have a “graceful and persistent” flight, as they flutter their wings very slowly.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
,
tropical
,
blue-doris
GaryW
Gorgeous sitting on the flower! Quite the contrast.
August 4th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like all the colors
August 4th, 2022
